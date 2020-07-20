Former junior rugby star and respected commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38

Former elite rugby player and respected South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja has died, his family has confirmed. He was 38.

“It is with deep sadness I confirm the passing of our beloved brother Kaunda Ntunja, earlier today in East London, Eastern Cape,” Tando Ntunja said in a statement on social media.

“As you can imagine, we are still trying to make sense of this tragic news and we ask for your love, care and discretion as we prepare to lay my big brother to rest.”

One of the country’s most popular rugby analysts, Ntunja was the anchor for SuperSport’s Xhosa commentary team. As a player, the former flank had captained the SA Schools side in 2000 and was a part of the Free State Cheetahs side that won the Currie Cup in 2005.

“The SuperSport family is devastated,” said SuperSport chief executive Gideon Khobane.

“Kaunda was larger than life. A generous, warm-hearted man who cared deeply for the game he loved and the people within. He will be terribly missed by us all.”

While the cause of his death was unclear, reports suggested Ntunja had succumbed to complications due to Covid-19.

His family said they would reveal more details on Tuesday.

“We are meeting as a family today,” his sister confirmed on Monday afternoon, “and will be releasing a new, consolidated family statement tomorrow.”