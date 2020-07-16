Epic clashes over the years: British Lions v Springboks

Epic clashes over the years: British Lions v SpringboksRugby 1 hour ago
South Africa and the British and Irish Lions have clashed in 46 matches since their first encounter in 1891, with the Springboks winning 23 games, the Lions taking 17 matches, and six fixtures ending in draws.
