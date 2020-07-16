 
 
Epic clashes over the years: British Lions v Springboks

Rugby 1 hour ago

South Africa and the British and Irish Lions have clashed in 46 matches since their first encounter in 1891, with the Springboks winning 23 games, the Lions taking 17 matches, and six fixtures ending in draws.

Rudolph Jacobs
16 Jul 2020
03:32:47 PM
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 23, Fans during the match between the Emerging Springboks and the British and Irish Lions at Newlands Stadium on 23 June 2009 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

As they gear up for another series of battles, with organisers confirming the Lions tour to South Africa will go ahead next year, we take a look back at some of the epic clashes between the two teams.   1974: Fourth Test, Ellis Park (SA 13, Lions 13)   It was arguably the Boks’ worst season in history with Lions captain Willie-John McBride’s team dubbed the ‘invincibles’ after remaining unbeaten on their 13-match tour including winning the Test series 3-0. The tourists won the first Test 12-3 in Cape Town, the second 28-9 at Loftus and the third 26-9 in...

