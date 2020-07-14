Lions secure the services of utility back EW Viljoen

First he made a name for himself in the hooped blue-and-white Stormers jersey, but now utility back EW Viljoen hopes to make it big in the red-and-white Lions jumper.

The Golden Lions confirmed on Tuesday that Viljoen would join them from Leicester Tigers in the UK, where he played just four matches last year due to injury.

It was in Cape Town, however, where the 25-year-old Viljoen – able to play at centre, fullback and wing – had previously made a name for himself, turning out in 29 Super Rugby games for the Stormers and 37 Currie Cup matches for Western Province.

He also played Craven Week for the Free State in 2012 and 2013, was included in the SA Schools side in 2013, and featured for the SA U-20 side in 2015.

Viljoen was the fifth big-name player the Lions had recently signed, following the announcements that fullback Divan Rossouw (Bulls), wing Rabz Maxwane (Cheetahs), prop Ruan Dreyer (Gloucester) and centre Burger Odendaal (Bulls) had all joined the side.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.