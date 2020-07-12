Rugby 12.7.2020 04:27 pm

Golden Lions player and staff test positive for Covid-19

Rudolph Jacobs
Emirates Airline Park, home of the Golden Lions, has been hit by the spread of Covid-19. Picture: Gallo Images

The situation at the Golden Lions Rugby Union is apparently under control after a report surfaced on Sunday that four members of the union had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Rapport, the four individuals included one player, a member of the management team, and a further two staff members.
All of them had entered self-isolation and hadn’t been in contact with the rest of the squad or other employees at the union.
A spokesperson for the union said they would not comment further on the matter, but a report from Lions team doctor Rob Collins stated that the situation was under control and the necessary steps had been taken.
Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the Lions had secured the signature of fullback EW Viljoen, who previously played for the Stormers and was recently released from his contract at the Leicester Tigers in a mutual agreement.
It was no secret that Bulls director of rugby Jake White had been chasing Viljoen’s signature, but the versatile player opted to further his career at the Lions.
This followed in the wake of the announcement that Springbok prop Ruan Dreyer was returning to the Lions from English club Gloucester.
However, two other former Boks – wing Ruan Combrinck and centre Lionel Mapoe – would not be returning to the Lions as was recently speculated.
Combrinck decided to remain at his French club Stade Francais, while Mapoe chose to leave Francais for a one-year deal with Nice.

