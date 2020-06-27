 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

World Cup hero Stransky turns back the clock

Rugby 1 hour ago

Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky recalls the drop goal that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Rudolph Jacobs
27 Jun 2020
11:17:59 AM
PREMIUM!
World Cup hero Stransky turns back the clock

Joel Stransky kicks a drop goal during the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis Park. Picture: Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images

Drop-goal hero Joel Stransky had the opportunity to walk down memory lane this week, rewinding the clock 25 years to the memorable day the Springboks beat New Zealand to win the 1995 Rugby World Cup. Stransky, who earned 22 Bok caps, was among nine of the squad’s players who met at Ellis Park on Wednesday, on the anniversary of their title, with the Golden Lions sharing some pictures on social media. “We then zoomed in with the other guys from around the country. We had a little toast at 3 o’clock and paid tribute to the guys who are no...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
PICS: Joel Stransky – 1995 World Cup drop-goal hero remembers 27.6.2020
Mandela, Pienaar, the 1995 World Cup and a plastic shopping bag 25.6.2020
Erasmus seriously ill when coaching Springboks to glory – reports 25.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 You can gamble (soon) but you can’t take a walk in the park

Covid-19 SA citizens stranded in US can’t afford SAA’s repatriation flights

Health Gym companies fighting to be fit to re-open

Courts Magashule’s ex-bodyguard back in court in October over stolen Pierneef painting

Courts No evidence of wrongdoing in Jimmy death in flaming Ford Kuga – inquest


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.