World Cup hero Stransky turns back the clock

World Cup hero Stransky turns back the clockRugby 1 hour ago
Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky recalls the drop goal that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 You can gamble (soon) but you can’t take a walk in the park
Covid-19 SA citizens stranded in US can’t afford SAA’s repatriation flights
Health Gym companies fighting to be fit to re-open
Courts Magashule’s ex-bodyguard back in court in October over stolen Pierneef painting
Courts No evidence of wrongdoing in Jimmy death in flaming Ford Kuga – inquest