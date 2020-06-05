 
 
Dayimani fights on after breaking the chain

Rugby 5 mins ago

Having overcome tremendous struggles to emerge as one of the country’s brightest young rugby prospects, Hacjivah Dayimani hopes others will be motivated by his journey.

Sport staff
05 Jun 2020
09:52:14 AM
Hacjivah Dayimani has firmly established himself in the Lions squad. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Born as a self-proclaimed “mistake” into an environment dominated by high school dropouts and gangsters, Hacjivah Dayimani never expected to find success on the rugby field. “If you had asked me 10 years ago where I saw myself, I would’ve told you ‘on the streets, as a gangster’. I come from a family of dropouts,” the 22-year-old Lions ace told Vodacom in an interview this week. “My older brothers dropped out of school in grade 11, my older sister did the same in grade 10 and I have six cousins, all of them dropouts.” Expected to follow the same route,...

