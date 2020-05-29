 
 
No scrums, no rugby, warns Jannie du Plessis

Rudolph Jacobs
Jannie du Plessis in action for the Lions. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Lions prop Jannie du Plessis hopes scrums will still be a key area of the game when rugby players return to the field.

World Rugby may as well wave goodbye to the game for the foreseeable future if they intend to take scrums and rucks out of the sport because of Covid-19 safety measures, former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis believes. World Rugby was investigating the possibility of these changes in an effort to get the game going again, even in a disrupted form, during the pandemic. “My main job in the game is to scrum, and if we can’t scrum they actually take the ‘heart and soul’ of the game out of the contest,” said Du Plessis, who played 70 Tests for...
