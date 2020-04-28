 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 28.4.2020 04:50 pm

Marnus counts blessings as Covid-19 pay cuts bite

Rudolph Jacobs
PREMIUM!
Marnus counts blessings as Covid-19 pay cuts bite

Marnus Schoeman. Photo: Gallo Images.

But the nippy Lions flanker is convinced people will be better human beings when the pandemic is tamed.

Life-changing pay cuts have hit the country’s leading rugby players like a typical highveld hailstorm. As advised by SA Rugby, locally-based players will have to take a 25 to 35% pay cut depending on their salary scale due to the financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, while some of them have a three-week window to explore overseas options. But because the implications reach much further than the rugby community, live wire Lions flanker Marnus Schoeman believes it is better to count your blessings than mope about the situation. “The lockdown has greatly affected the economy and has influenced everybody...



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight This wealth tax on the 1% richest in SA would net the coronavirus fight R143bn

Environment IN PICS: Orcas found frolicking in False Bay

Treatment News Closely watched arthritis drug disappoints in Covid-19 trial

Environment Eskom charged with serious environmental offences

World White House cancels media briefing as Trump rails against ‘enemy’


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.