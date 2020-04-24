Lockdown in reverse: Ackermanns stuck in SA

Former Lions coach Johan Ackermann has been left frustrated and stranded in South Africa. He has failed in his quest to return to the United Kingdom where he has been the coach of Gloucester since late 2017. Ackermann said when rugby stopped in the UK before the lockdown kicked in they had a compulsory three-week break to get over the worst but the Gloucester bosses couldn’t predict that the shutdown would last this long. ALSO READ: Former Lion on robbery trauma: I get flashbacks in my sleep “Some of the SA guys were able to go home for a brief...

Former Lions coach Johan Ackermann has been left frustrated and stranded in South Africa.

He has failed in his quest to return to the United Kingdom where he has been the coach of Gloucester since late 2017.

Ackermann said when rugby stopped in the UK before the lockdown kicked in they had a compulsory three-week break to get over the worst but the Gloucester bosses couldn’t predict that the shutdown would last this long.

“Some of the SA guys were able to go home for a brief visit, like Corne Fourie (former Lions prop), Gerbrandt Grobler (former Stormers lock) and Franco Marais (former Sharks hooker). Bok lock Franco Mostert opted to remain back in England,” he said.

Ackermann said his son Ruan, a former Lions No 8, couldn’t re-enter England after a hijacking ordeal in January in which his work permit for the UK had been stolen.

“They couldn’t issue the new one in time, so he didn’t have much of a choice, he had to stay put.

“I’m also sitting at home in SA at the moment after coming back to visit my daughter Zilce in Pretoria but then our flights got cancelled, due to the border restrictions,” he added.

While domestic flights have been eased back a ban remains on international flights.

Ackermann said it’s an uncertain time for everyone and nobody knows when exactly the virus will clear in order to get a flight back to England.

“But we did have permission at the beginning to decide where we wanted to go for the break.

“But now obviously there is a big question mark hanging over when everything will return to normal so we can go back,” he said.

Ackermann pointed out that they had already taken a 25% salary cut in the UK by the end of March and and were now entering their second month.

The status quo would remain in place until “normal” rugby returns in front of the fans.

“If we don’t play again this year it would be no surprise if new measures kick in.

“So it’s a battle for everyone,” he said.

