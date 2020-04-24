 
 
Lockdown in reverse: Ackermanns stuck in SA

Rudolph Jacobs
Ruan Ackermann of Gloucester Rugby(L) and Johan Ackermann, Head Coach of Gloucester Rugby speak prior to kick off during the Heineken Champions Cup Round 1 match between Gloucester Rugby and Toulouse at Kingsholm Stadium on November 15, 2019 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

While various Springboks can’t find a way home, the former Lions coach and his eldest son have no way back to the UK currently to return to Gloucester.

Former Lions coach Johan Ackermann has been left frustrated and stranded in South Africa. He has failed in his quest to return to the United Kingdom where he has been the coach of Gloucester since late 2017. Ackermann said when rugby stopped in the UK before the lockdown kicked in they had a compulsory three-week break to get over the worst but the Gloucester bosses couldn’t predict that the shutdown would last this long. ALSO READ: Former Lion on robbery trauma: I get flashbacks in my sleep “Some of the SA guys were able to go home for a brief...



