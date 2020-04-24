Lockdown in reverse: Ackermanns stuck in SA
While various Springboks can’t find a way home, the former Lions coach and his eldest son have no way back to the UK currently to return to Gloucester.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 What you can and can’t do during level 4 of the lockdown
Covid-19 FULL SPEECH: Lockdown to be eased from start of May, with 5 levels to guide activities
World ‘Unimaginable human tragedy’ in Europe’s care homes: WHO
Covid-19 On-standby SANDF to provide field hospitals in fight against coronavirus
Breaking News Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA