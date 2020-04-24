Bulls lose CEO less than 18 months into tenure

As if the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t put the Bulls in enough of a state of flux, the franchise now has to navigate the uncertainty without a chief executive.

Incumbent Alfons Meyer on Friday announced that he will be stepping down from his position, less than 18 months after he was appointed.

No official reasons were given for the abrupt departure, but it is understood that Meyer – appointed at the behest of Johann Rupert’s Remgro, who was the majority shareholder at the time – didn’t envision being in the role for an extended period of time anyway.

However, the franchise acknowledged Meyer’s role in ratifying the Blue Bulls Company’s (BBC) much-publicised restructuring process, which was announced as far back as mid-2017.

“Over the past year he has been instrumental in the restructure of the Blue Bulls Company, and has laid a strong foundation on which the company can build and become the world class team again that it once was. We respect Alfons’ decision to step down and wish him well in his future endeavours,” Pieter Uys, the franchise’s chairman, said.

Meyer, a highly-accomplished business consultant, labelled his short stint as “the highlight of my professional career” and could claim some credit for helping spearhead Patrice Motsepe’s acquisition of a 37% stake in Loftus’ business arm, which now means two of South Africa’s richest men share the same amount of equity.

“2019 was an exceptional year to be part of the Bulls’ Super Rugby campaign , and to play a major role in the equity transaction which saw Mr. Motsepe become an investor was a privilege. I wish the staff and players all the best, especially during these extraordinary times – I will remain a loyal supporter forever,” said he said.

