The farm’s great and all, but Kwagga wants to run on a rugby field again

Rudolph Jacobs
The farm's great and all, but Kwagga wants to run on a rugby field again

Albertus “Kwagga” Smith. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

He’s yet to find a rugby home again, with the Lions and Sharks both vying for his signature, but the pecan nut-farming Bok flanker is raring to go.

Springbok flanker Kwagga Smith says he can’t wait to return to the field even if it meant in empty stadiums. 5 June is the current return date locked in the back of his mind. “We are looking forward to the day when the games start again. I haven’t played a lot this year – only about six matches – so you can understand why we want to start playing rugby again, that’s what we love,” the 26-year-old told The Citizen. Kwagga Smith trains farm style… pic.twitter.com/foxQ8BDXRk — The Citizen Sport (@TheCitizenSport) April 17, 2020 “But that’s the situation we are...
