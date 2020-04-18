The farm’s great and all, but Kwagga wants to run on a rugby field again

Springbok flanker Kwagga Smith says he can’t wait to return to the field even if it meant in empty stadiums. 5 June is the current return date locked in the back of his mind. “We are looking forward to the day when the games start again. I haven’t played a lot this year – only about six matches – so you can understand why we want to start playing rugby again, that’s what we love,” the 26-year-old told The Citizen. Kwagga Smith trains farm style… pic.twitter.com/foxQ8BDXRk — The Citizen Sport (@TheCitizenSport) April 17, 2020 “But that’s the situation we are...

“But that’s the situation we are in and I guess we have to make the best of it.”

With the Japan Top League cancelled Smith and his wife Ilke were fortunate to have been able to fly back from that country, where he played for Yamaha Jubilo just prior to the lockdown.

“We spent a few days on the family farm between Lydenburg (his birth place) and Orighstad after we got back and it has since become a lengthy one, but I farm myself there with pecan nuts,” he explained.

“I’m keeping myself busy with maintenace, we started putting fencing around the pecan nut plantation, so that keeps me busy,” he said.

Smith has been linked with a move to the Sharks, while the Lions are keen for him to return, but he said he hadn’t made up his mind yet with the Sevens at next year’s Olympics also being a big drawcard.

Smith has six Bok caps while he also racked up 50 Super Rugby matches for the Lions.

“It is difficult to make a decision on the future right now with everything that’s going on, so I can’t tell you exactly how things are going to work.

“If we have to return to play in empty stadiums it won’t make a big difference to me. One always tries to play the best you possibly

can regardless of who is in the stadium, or not,” he said.

Smith said he fortunately still has training equipment on the farm which he had kept from his school days at HTS Middelburg.

“I used this in the past during long December holidays and put it up with a boxing punching bag.

“We also have bicycles on the farm and I can do sprints and jogging. So it’s an added advantage for me to be on the farm at this time,” he added.

