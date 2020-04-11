‘We’re realistic enough to know a pay cut is coming’

Rugby players are realistic enough to foresee that they will feel the financial pinch sooner rather than later, big Lions lock Wilhelm van der Sluys has stressed. With the national lockdown being extended to the end of the month, Van der Sluys said the uncertainty and the lack of financial sustainability were real concerns. “We are obviously nervous and have a great feeling of uncertainty,” said the 28-year-old former Paarl Boys High pupil. “But everyone is in the same boat and it is what it is, we all deal with it in a different way. “We at the Lions were...

Van der Sluys, who previously played for Western Province and the Exeter Chiefs, was part of the Lions squad which had their Super Rugby tour in New Zealand cut short due to the imposition of border restrictions.

After returning home, he had to enter a 14-day self-isolation period, which was followed by the lockdown.

“When we returned we completed that period and fortunately in the few days after that I managed to make my way to my parents’ house in Paarl before the lockdown, so I am privileged,” he said.

He admitted that restrictions and the suspended rugby season had created “unique challenges”.

“It is frustrating to train when you don’t actually know when your next game might be, but you have to be innovative and fortunately I managed to set up a home gym here.”

Van der Sluys, who holds an honours degree in management accounting, felt it was important that players had things to fall back on outside the game.

“I think as a player you should seriously consider the option of doing online studying to find a balanced outlook,” he said.

