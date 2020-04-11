 
 
‘We’re realistic enough to know a pay cut is coming’

‘We’re realistic enough to know a pay cut is coming’

Wilhelm van der Sluys of the Lions during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Cell C Sharks at Emirates Airline Park on April 05, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

Lions lock Wilhelm van der Sluys, a qualified management accountant, is uniquely positioned to give insights into local rugby’s financial challenges due to Covid-19.

Rugby players are realistic enough to foresee that they will feel the financial pinch sooner rather than later, big Lions lock Wilhelm van der Sluys has stressed. With the national lockdown being extended to the end of the month, Van der Sluys said the uncertainty and the lack of financial sustainability were real concerns. “We are obviously nervous and have a great feeling of uncertainty,” said the 28-year-old former Paarl Boys High pupil. “But everyone is in the same boat and it is what it is, we all deal with it in a different way. “We at the Lions were...



