Cancellation of 1995 reunion a small price to pay, says legendary Bok skipper

The likely cancellation of a 25-year commemoration of South Africa’s historic 1995 Rugby World Cup victory is a small price to pay in the battle against the Covid-19 crisis, iconic former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar believes. Pienaar combined with late President Nelson Mandela and the rest of the SA squad to lift the nation a quarter of a century ago, with the Boks securing their first World Cup title by defeating the All Blacks in a memorable final at Ellis Park. A celebration had been planned to mark the occasion on 24 May.

“But I believe everyone’s safety should be top priority now,” Pienaar said.

“I have been in contact with some of the guys but I think it’s in the best interest of everyone to maybe hold that reunion on a later date or even set up a platform on social media.”

It had been a wake-up call, Pienaar admitted, to hear recently that four members of the 1981 Bok touring team had tested positive for coronavirus.

“It came as a big message how close this virus is getting to all of us and I must say that I’ve heard that one of them, Danie (Gerber), is getting better so that’s good news.”

Having established himself as a successful businessman since his playing days, Pienaar was the founder of the successful Varsity Cup series.

As the chief executive of a sports entertainment and media company (ASEM), he still had his hands full from his office at home in the Western Cape, despite the 21-day national lockdown.

“The Varsity Cup has grown into a massive enterprise and it nowadays involves 25 universities and covers nine different sporting codes, so it keeps me very busy,” he said.

“One of the biggest challenges for me in the current unstable financial situation is to create salary certainty for the many people who work for me and create a platform where they can continue with their work at home.”

Pienaar, who captained the Boks in all 29 of his Tests and played 100 games for Transvaal, also featured in 44 games for Saracens between 1996 and 2000, and served as a player/coach as well as their chief executive for two years.

“Nowadays I prefer to fly under the radar,” he said, adding jokingly that he is a “has-been”.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.