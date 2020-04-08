 
 
Simelane's merely hits pause button on Springbok dream

Rudolph Jacobs
Simelane’s merely hits pause button on Springbok dream

Wandi Simelane. Photo: Getty Images.

It’s no secret Rassie Erasmus and co have big plans for the exciting Lions back, even if 2020 has been challenging in terms of form.

Ace centre Wandisile Simelane’s burning desire to wear a Springbok jersey hasn’t been switched off by the Covid-19 pandemic. His ambitions have merely been placed on hold. Along with Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi, Simelane was recently unveiled by national director of rugby Rassie Erasmus as one of the players he wanted to test for a South African “A” side provisionally scheduled to compete in July, in a sideline series to the Springboks’ Tests against Scotland, should they go ahead. The 22-year-old Lions player was a sensation for the SA U-20 side in 2017 and 2018 when he scored eight tries...
