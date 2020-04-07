 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 7.4.2020 02:25 pm

‘This will end too’ – How Nyakane’s Cup heartache helps him deal with Covid-19

Heinz Schenk
PREMIUM!
‘This will end too’ – How Nyakane’s Cup heartache helps him deal with Covid-19

Trevor Nyakane. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The Bulls and Springboks’ scrumming kingpin previous injury-enforced ‘isolation’ has prepared him better than most for lockdown.

When the Vodacom Bulls went into self-isolation upon their return from Australia last month, shortly after Super Rugby was indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, one man was already mentally primed. Trevor Nyakane’s season-ending calf injury was one of the very few negative stories to emerge from the Springboks’ momentous World Cup win in Japan last year. The 30-year-old tighthead prop had been on the crest of a wave, earning rave reviews as South Africa’s form front-row man during the season. ALSO READ: WATCH: Trevor Nyakane on baby duty at the cricket! Cruelly denied a shot at glory, Nyakane...
Related Stories
Lockdown diaries: Kill the virus by listening 8.4.2020
Acting judge slams legal eagles for ‘breaking lockdown rules’ 8.4.2020
We can rightfully praise government for its virus response 8.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SA women open up about how to live with and beat the coronavirus

Covid-19 Cele says lockdown will only end early if we behave

Covid-19 From unsafe swabs to Gaddafi and Obama, beware these fake claims about Covid-19

Business News Sarb foresees 370,000 initial job losses, 1,600 business insolvencies

World In first, US brands white supremacists as foreign terrorists


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.