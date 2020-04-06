 
 
‘Weird and uncertain’ Covid-19 won’t ever kill Julian’s spirit

Rudolph Jacobs
‘Weird and uncertain’ Covid-19 won’t ever kill Julian’s spirit

Julian Redelinghuys of the Lions during the Emirates Lions mixed zone at Johannesburg Stadium on February 11, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The former Bok prop and now Lions scrum coach overcame a life-threatening neck injury. For him, the pandemic is nothing more than just another challenge.

If a life-threatening neck injury four years ago couldn’t kill the spirit of former Springbok prop Julian Redelinghuys, then neither will the Covid-19 pandemic. Asked this week whether the current lockdown was the biggest challenge he had faced since a neck injury ended his career in 2016, Redelinghuys said he was trying to see the brighter side of the situation. “No doubt what’s happening in our country at the moment is weird and uncertain, but I always see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said the Lions scrum coach. “For instance…as the only man in the house (together...
