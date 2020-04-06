‘Weird and uncertain’ Covid-19 won’t ever kill Julian’s spirit
The former Bok prop and now Lions scrum coach overcame a life-threatening neck injury. For him, the pandemic is nothing more than just another challenge.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Editorials It shouldn’t be illegal for us to mock this ‘Lockdown Government’
Covid-19 Ndlozi’s criticism of ‘dropout’ Bill Gates’ Covid-19 Trevor Noah interview divides opinion
Health TB vaccine might prove to be SA’s ‘lucky weapon’ against Covid-19
Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days
Investigation Lottery was warned in 2014 about fraud – and yet it continued