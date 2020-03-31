 
 
Premium 31.3.2020 05:05 pm

Naas’ lucky escape from potential Covid-19 infection

Rudolph Jacobs
Naas' lucky escape from potential Covid-19 infection

Naas Botha. Photo: Gallo Images.

But the legendary Springbok flyhalf and pundit fears for his fellow former teammates who picked up the virus following a reunion.

Former Springbok flyhalf and captain Naas Botha was supposed to be at the golf day in JanKempdorp last week where four of his team-mates from the 1981 tour tested positive for Covid-19. The four former Boks who were affected included centre Danie Gerber, flank Burger Geldenhuys, scrumhalf Divan Serfontein and fullback Colin Beck. A fifth retired Bok, flyhalf Robbie Blair, who wasn’t part of the ‘81 squad, was still awaiting his test results on Tuesday. Danie Gerber playing golf in Johannesburg, South Africa (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images) “I was supposed to be at that golf...
Lock Down

