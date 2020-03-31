WATCH: #SharksGotTalent continues with some ‘fin-tastic’ performances!

Rugby 31.3.2020 08:55 am

Sport Staff
Aphelele Fassi delivers a 'weekend special'! Photo: Twitter.

Aphelele Fassi produces another ‘weekend special’, Henco Venter is a guitar whizz and Tera Mtembu goes full-on AB de Villiers…

For the best part of three decades, the Sharks have been at the forefront of marketing their team.

And, with Covid-19 playing havoc with live sport, the Durban-based franchise have decided to provide some much-needed relief from all the depressing news emerging during the pandemic.

They’ve launched a social media campaign named Sharks Got Talent, with their squad members each showcasing a skill similar to the popular TV show format.

Commencing proceedings is Aphelele ‘Weekend Special’ Fassi showing all why a nifty attacker on the field is probably also a talented dancer…

The Jordan duo, flyhalf Chait and lock Sesink-Clee, moved to Durban in the off-season and clearly would be able to add some value to the city’s party scene…

Henco Venter is a tough-as-nails, hardworking flanker – much in the mould of his legendary Springbok uncle Ruben Kruger – but there’s some finesse to his ‘game’ too…

And finally, flank Tera Mtembu stars in the Tera Mtembu XI’s thrilling cricket victory over the, erm, world. Prop Mzamo Majola guns for a job as TV reporter with a great delivery…

