WATCH: #SharksGotTalent continues with some ‘fin-tastic’ performances!

For the best part of three decades, the Sharks have been at the forefront of marketing their team.

And, with Covid-19 playing havoc with live sport, the Durban-based franchise have decided to provide some much-needed relief from all the depressing news emerging during the pandemic.

They’ve launched a social media campaign named Sharks Got Talent, with their squad members each showcasing a skill similar to the popular TV show format.

Commencing proceedings is Aphelele ‘Weekend Special’ Fassi showing all why a nifty attacker on the field is probably also a talented dancer…

#OurSharks players are known to be multi-talented & have been pursuing their other skills from the comfort of their homes in light of the Covid 19 pandemic. You get to help us choose which of #OurSharks players will make it into the finals. Voting will take place every Sunday. pic.twitter.com/9BjYQRemUW — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) March 27, 2020

The Jordan duo, flyhalf Chait and lock Sesink-Clee, moved to Durban in the off-season and clearly would be able to add some value to the city’s party scene…

#OurSharks players are known to be multi-talented & have been pursuing their other skills from the comfort of their homes in light of the Covid 19 pandemic. You get to help us choose which of #OurSharks players will make it into the finals. Voting will take place every Sunday. pic.twitter.com/WWK0VRGCXF — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) March 28, 2020

Henco Venter is a tough-as-nails, hardworking flanker – much in the mould of his legendary Springbok uncle Ruben Kruger – but there’s some finesse to his ‘game’ too…

#OurSharks players are known to be multi-talented & have been pursuing their other skills from the comfort of their homes in light of the Covid 19 pandemic. You get to help us choose which of #OurSharks players will make it into the finals. Voting will take place every Sunday. pic.twitter.com/P19D0K4uQP — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) March 26, 2020

And finally, flank Tera Mtembu stars in the Tera Mtembu XI’s thrilling cricket victory over the, erm, world. Prop Mzamo Majola guns for a job as TV reporter with a great delivery…

#OurSharks players are known to be multi-talented & have been pursuing their other skills from the comfort of their homes in light of the Covid 19 pandemic. You get to help us choose which of #OurSharks players will make it into the finals. Voting will take place every Sunday. pic.twitter.com/IHOMSZ10xD — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) March 30, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.