WATCH: #SharksGotTalent takes off with some great skills!

Madosh Tambwe grooves, S’bu Nkosi dazzles on a piano and Johnny Meyer tries his hand at commentary as the Sharks have some Covid-19 fun!

For the best part of three decades, the Sharks have been at the forefront of marketing their team.

And, with Covid-19 playing havoc with live sport, the Durban-based franchise have decided to provide some much-needed relief from all the depressing news emerging during the pandemic.

They’ve launched a social media campaign named Sharks Got Talent, with their squad members each showcasing a skill similar to the popular TV show format.

First up is tighthead prop John-Hubert Meyer, who tries his hand at mimicking veteran SuperSport commentator Hugh Bladen.

Next up is winger Madosh Tambwe, who shows off some of his dance skills…

And finally, Springbok wing S’bu Nkosi shows his finesse on the piano…

Who would you vote for?

