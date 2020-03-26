WATCH: #SharksGotTalent takes off with some great skills!

For the best part of three decades, the Sharks have been at the forefront of marketing their team.

And, with Covid-19 playing havoc with live sport, the Durban-based franchise have decided to provide some much-needed relief from all the depressing news emerging during the pandemic.

They’ve launched a social media campaign named Sharks Got Talent, with their squad members each showcasing a skill similar to the popular TV show format.

First up is tighthead prop John-Hubert Meyer, who tries his hand at mimicking veteran SuperSport commentator Hugh Bladen.

#OurSharks players are known to be multi-talented & have been pursuing their other skills from the comfort of their homes in light of the Covid 19 pandemic. You get to help us choose which of #OurSharks players will make it into the finals. Voting will take place every Sunday. pic.twitter.com/OHQxe3rroI — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) March 24, 2020

Next up is winger Madosh Tambwe, who shows off some of his dance skills…

#OurSharks players are known to be multi-talented & have been pursuing their other skills from the comfort of their homes in light of the Covid 19 pandemic. You get to help us choose which of #OurSharks players will make it into the finals. Voting will take place every Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Tus41aKJb9 — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) March 25, 2020

And finally, Springbok wing S’bu Nkosi shows his finesse on the piano…

#OurSharks players are known to be multi-talented & have been pursuing their other skills from the comfort of their homes in light of the Covid 19 pandemic. You get to help us choose which of #OurSharks players will make it into the finals. Voting will take place every Sunday. pic.twitter.com/aUqeKrFbrP — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) March 23, 2020

Who would you vote for?

