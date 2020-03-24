 
 
Why you shouldn’t judge a rugby ‘fat cat’ when he gets a corona pay cut

Heinz Schenk
Lood de Jager plays for Sale in England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Overseas-based South African players are staring salary reductions in the face as the coronavirus bites. Many of them have reasons to worry.

Earlier this week, Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told The Citizen that English rugby clubs will have to imminently cut player salaries by 25% to stave off financial devastation due to the Covid-19 epidemic. The former Lions mentor, credited with reviving the union from the doldrums of Super Rugby exile, was typically diplomatic. “It’s tough times for everyone,” was his pithy take on the matter. ALSO READ: Rugby’s feeling corona’s immense financial pinch, says Ackers Ackermann’s small but significant insight into the realities staring professional sport in the face raises an interesting question: with so many South African players plying...
