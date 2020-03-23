Former Lion and Shark won’t return to SA because ‘violence is everywhere’

Former Lions and Sharks stalwart Louis Ludik admits he’s not planning to return to South Africa because he’s fearful of how “unnatural” life in the country has become.

Various experienced players – Jannie du Plessis, Duane Vermeulen, Josh Strauss and Juandre Kruger – have recently been turning out for local franchises again following lucrative stints abroad.

But the 33-year-old Ludik, known as a supremely reliable fullback and wing, told the Irish Mirror that SA’s crime levels are out of hand and have prompted his family to stay in Ireland permanently, where he’s played for Ulster for the last five years.

“There’s so many murders, and things like that happening. It’s scary… it’s shocking to watch but it’s a reality,” he said.

“The scary thing is that’s the norm in South Africa. Because violence is everywhere, you get used to it.”

Ludik was probably asked to comment on the overall situation after his wife, Chame, shared the video of Isabel van Coller being fatally hijacked in Bramley last November.

“It’s no shock, really, no. So when you step out of that environment, you realise how unnatural it actually is.”

The Ludik family have apparently been regular victims of crime.

“Even now, my wife is still a little scared to walk on her own, even if we go to the beach,” said the former EG Jansen pupil.

“It’s in her head, you’re just so used to being scared, being wary. Everyone says ‘don’t walk outside on your own, be careful driving around, always be vigilant, if you’re stopped at traffic lights, look around you’. She’s been involved in a smash and grab a couple of times, my sister too, and my wife’s dad was hijacked when she was 15.

“She was in the house, and he was driving home. He stopped at the gates and they stopped them from closing and went in – with a gun – to take the car from him. She saw it from inside the house, and that leaves you with some PTSD.

“It’s such a small thing, but it’s so nice to be able to go home to your house and know you’re safe.”

