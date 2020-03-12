Cheetahs and Kings left stranded as Pro14 season suspended

The Pro14 season has been indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced on Thursday.

The 14-team league brings together squads from crisis-hit Italy, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and South Africa.

“The current season has been suspended in response to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak,” the league said in a statement.

“The Pro14 is an international league. Cross border travel is inevitable and that brings with it unique challenges.

“With governments in Italy and Ireland already putting in place clear directives and restrictions around public activities and travel, the decision to suspend the competition is appropriate.”

No date has yet be set for when the competition will recommence.

“Resumption of the 2019/20 season will now become a matter of constant review,” the league’s statement continued.

“To this point Pro14 Rugby has ensured that it has the latest information and guidance made available by the local and national authorities via our participating unions in the UK, Ireland, Italy and South Africa.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.