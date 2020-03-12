Rugby 12.3.2020 07:14 pm

Cheetahs and Kings left stranded as Pro14 season suspended

AFP
Ruan Pienaar of the Cheetahs during the Guinness Pro14 match between Southern Kings and Toyota Cheetahs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

The Pro14 season has been indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced on Thursday.

The 14-team league brings together squads from crisis-hit Italy, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and South Africa.

“The current season has been suspended in response to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak,” the league said in a statement.

“The Pro14 is an international league. Cross border travel is inevitable and that brings with it unique challenges.

“With governments in Italy and Ireland already putting in place clear directives and restrictions around public activities and travel, the decision to suspend the competition is appropriate.”

No date has yet be set for when the competition will recommence.

“Resumption of the 2019/20 season will now become a matter of constant review,” the league’s statement continued.

“To this point Pro14 Rugby has ensured that it has the latest information and guidance made available by the local and national authorities via our participating unions in the UK, Ireland, Italy and South Africa.”

