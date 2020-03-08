Rugby 8.3.2020 09:39 am

Blitzboks dominant on opening day of Vancouver Sevens

AFP
Japan's Junya Matsumoto (L) tackles South Africa's Werner Kok during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at BC Place stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 7, 2020. (Photo by Don MacKinnon / AFP)

Things are looking rosy for Neil Powell’s charges.

The Blitzboks, who battled back from 19-0 down to stun Fiji in the final of the Los Angeles Sevens last weekend, enjoyed a dominant first day at the Vancouver Sevens, following a 12-0 victory over Japan with a 17-5 win over Argentina before trouncing England 38-0.

Neil Powell’s men will face the USA in the quarterfinals.

Despite that deflating result, England advanced on the back of a 31-0 win over Argentina, who were reduced to six men early in the first half, and a 29-0 shutout of Japan.

Meanwhile, Canada scored two late tries to topple Fiji 26-21 on Saturday as they emerged unbeaten from pool play to book a Cup quarter-final clash with Spain.

Canada trailed 14-12 in the second half but capitalized when Vilimoni Botitu was given a yellow card.

That led to Pat Kay scoring the go-ahead try, with Justin Douglas sprinting for a final try to seal it.

“That’s one you dream of right there,” Douglas said. “Anytime you play them in front of home fans and get a result like that it’s huge for us.”

Theo Sauder scored two tries for the Canadians, who had opened their home event with a 31-21 victory over France and capped their night with a 29-7 victory over Wales.

Fiji needed a 26-17 closing win over France to set up a quarter-final against series leaders New Zealand.

New Zealand routed Kenya 29-0 and Spain 31-0 before battling to a 33-24 victory over Ireland to remain unbeaten.

Ireland trailed 14-12 at halftime, but seized the lead with two tries before New Zealand rallied with tries from Vilimoni Koroi and Amanaki Nicole.

Australia powered into a quarter-final clash with England, capping their day with a 29-7 victory over the United States.

A hat-trick of tries to Lachie Miller and two for Henry Hutchison against the Americans saw Australia complete pool play unbeaten after a 33-19 win over Scotland and a 40-12 victory over Samoa.

