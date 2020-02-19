Rugby 19.2.2020 09:13 am

WATCH: Punches fly in Boland club rugby brawl!

Sport Staff
A friendly between two Boland rugby clubs turned ugly. Photo: Screenshot.

Club rugby in the Western Cape simply can’t seem to shake off it’s reputation for poor on-field behaviour.

Club rugby in the Boland has received yet another bad rap following a mass brawl during a friendly the past weekend.

Footage has emerged of the game between Bella Vista, who hail from Ceres, and Young Hamiltons, one of Worcester’s flagship outfits.

It’s been alleged that the Bella Vista players were the protagonists, though the fight later became a free-for-all.

One can also clearly hear some members of the crowd actively encouraging the players to fight.

Last year, a youthful referee needed counselling following abuse he received from the crowd at the game he was officiating, while the Western Province Rugby Union faced a revolt within its referee ranks as they tried to shine the light on their continued challenges.

 

