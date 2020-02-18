‘We touch lives governments and politicians can’t’ – Kolisi’s inspirational speech

The Springbok class of 2019 keep raking in the accolades after they won the Laureus world team of the year award on Monday night in Berlin.

Appropriately, skipper Siya Kolisi was the man who fronted up to receive the award with his teammates.

Upon receipt, the inspirational flanker made a wonderful speech.

“This was not only about South Africa coming together, but also inspiring kids to live their dreams. Now kids from townships know that they can achieve their dream. We all have beautiful and inspiring stories to tell. Thank you to the academy,” he said.

Watch it here.

The people's champion @SiyaKolisi_Bear ???? A special and moving speech from the incredible World Team of the Year @Springboks' captain ???????? "We really touch lives in the way governments and politicians can't do." A true sporting inspiration ????#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/e4h6P1Yvfx — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.