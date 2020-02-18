Rugby 18.2.2020 09:17 am

‘We touch lives governments and politicians can’t’ – Kolisi’s inspirational speech

Sport Staff
Captain of the South Africa Men's Rugby Team Siya Kolisi (C) and his team mates pose with the Laureus World Team of the Year award after the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards show at Verti Music Hall on February 17, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus)

The Springbok captain once again captivates a world audience with an inspiration speech at the Laureus awards.

The Springbok class of 2019 keep raking in the accolades after they won the Laureus world team of the year award on Monday night in Berlin.

Appropriately, skipper Siya Kolisi was the man who fronted up to receive the award with his teammates.

Upon receipt, the inspirational flanker made a wonderful speech.

“This was not only about South Africa coming together, but also inspiring kids to live their dreams. Now kids from townships know that they can achieve their dream. We all have beautiful and inspiring stories to tell. Thank you to the academy,” he said.

Watch it here.

