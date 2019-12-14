Blitzboks produce stunning comeback to down Fiji

Adversity is clearly something Neil Powell’s Blitzboks have taken in their stride in the early part of the new World Sevens series campaign.

South Africa showed guts and no small amount of skill to overturn a 0-14 deficit by scoring 26 unanswered and eventually strolling to a superb 26-14 victory over Fiji on Saturday.

The result represents the removal of a massive obstacle in the way of the side’s progress at the Cape Town Sevens after the Blitzboks were grouped in what is generally thought to be a very tough group.

Yet Saturday evening’s final pool game against the USA now looks considerably less taxing, even though the South Africans aren’t quite yet assured of progress into the Cup playoffs.

Fiji’s barnstorming approach caused the Blitzboks much discomfort in the first half.

Their directness disrupted the hosts’ carefully calibrated defensive system and even seemed to cause some panic when Seabelo Senatla was sent to the bin for killing the ball on the ground.

His absence proved costly as Jerry Tuwai and Vilimoni Botitu both galloped over the whitewash against tacklers lacking some belief.

However, the influential winger’s return close to the half-time whistle seemed to spark the Blitzboks, who gained a crucial score after Rosko Specman wiggled his way over from a tap penalty.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, who is rapidly making his mark in this weekend’s tournament, then delivered a magical linebreak that was superbly rounded off by Senatla, a moment of brilliance that cranked the South Africans into a higher gear.

Their suffocating defence in the Fijian half then saw the islanders throw a stray pass to Senatla, whose momentum saw the ball shifted to Ruhan Nel on the left.

Inspired, the Blitzboks tightened the noose with a try for Justin Geduld to complete a fine comeback.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.