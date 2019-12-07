Clinical Blitzboks overrun desperate All Blacks to win Dubai Sevens

South African rugby’s post-World Cup momentum and euphoria is clearly still going strong after the Blitzboks produced a superb performance to blank the All Blacks 15-0 and win the Dubai Sevens on Saturday.

The desert has clearly become a fortress for Neil Powell’s troops, who now have claimed three titles there in the last four years.

The eventual scoreline was a fitting reflection of the South Africans’ dominance, after they overcame a jittery start.

New Zealand’s vigour at the breakdowns seemed to have caught them off-guard initially and led to a huge let-off after Kurt Baker knocked on a pass with an open tryline at his mercy.

That was all the Blitzboks needed to get themselves up and running.

Ruhan Nel’s break should’ve given South Africa an early lead, but he didn’t quite have the legs, with Chris Dry knocking on two phases later.

The Blitzboks continued to press and were once again foiled after a brilliant, last-gasp Scott Curry tackle denied the powerful Zain Davids.

However, by that stage, the New Zealanders has already missed five tackles in four minutes and the pressure had to tell.

Captain Shakes Soyizwapi finally opened the scoring when the Blitzboks went left quickly from a scrum, giving them a deserved if small 5-0 advantage at the break.

The dominance continued in the second half, with the South Africans managing to make things safe after Seabelo Senatla, who’s cameos off the bench have gradually become more influential, straightened for Dry to dot down.

The dreadlocked speedster then was rewarded with a try of his own after he snapped up a stray pass from the desperate All Black attack, which was simply never allowed to impose itself.

