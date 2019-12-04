 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 4.12.2019 08:23 pm

Four things the Blitzboks need to do to kick-start their season

Heinz Schenk
PREMIUM!
Four things the Blitzboks need to do to kick-start their season

Siviwe Soyizwapi of South Africa (R) and Steve Tomasin of USA (L) in actions during the Cup Semi Finals between South Africa and USA on day two of the HSBC Rugby Sevens Singapore at the National Stadium on April 14, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Following a transitional period last season, Neil Powell’s troops will look to resume normal service these next two weeks in Dubai and Cape Town.

While the Springboks have become South African rugby’s flagship brand, that’s essentially down to one year of unprecedented success under the tutelage of Rassie Erasmus. However, in terms of consistent excellence and sheer stability, the Blitzboks should be considered the jewel in the crown. Despite a transitional campaign in 2018/19, where the loss of several stalwarts to fifteens saw them finish fourth on the overall points table, Neil Powell’s troops still managed to win two tournaments and continue to cultivate decent prospects out of its academy structures. On Thursday, they commence the new season in Dubai and will target nothing...
Related Stories
Blitzboks boast solid look as 15s stars return for Dubai 28.11.2019
Watch out Kolbe and co! Senatla still has Springbok dream 20.11.2019
Frustrating weekend for Blitzboks 3.2.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.