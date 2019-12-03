WATCH: Trevor Nyakane on fire again with latest dance routine!

Trevor Nyakane built a reputation as a man with serious moves on the dance floor way back at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where he hilariously mocked Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar’s strange goalkicking ritual.

Since then, the influential Springbok prop has sporadically entertained many with instances of him stealing the show at parties and events.

At the weekend, he once again showed off with some cracking footwork at one of his friend’s wedding!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Nyakane (@trevornyakane) on Nov 30, 2019 at 7:09am PST

And just for good measure, here’s a reminder of his Biggar dance four years ago!

