WATCH: Trevor Nyakane on fire again with latest dance routine!

Trevor Nyakane at it again! Photo: Screengrab

He’s a mighty scrummer, but on the dance floor he has some wonderful finesse!

Trevor Nyakane built a reputation as a man with serious moves on the dance floor way back at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where he hilariously mocked Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar’s strange goalkicking ritual.

Since then, the influential Springbok prop has sporadically entertained many with instances of him stealing the show at parties and events.

At the weekend, he once again showed off with some cracking footwork at one of his friend’s wedding!

 

And just for good measure, here’s a reminder of his Biggar dance four years ago!

