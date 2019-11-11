The wrong kind of breakdown and ‘missing’ trophy lids – Bokke trophy tour hits CT

The Cape Town leg of the Springbok’s ongoing trophy tour has not been without incident, with the open-tour bus breaking down for a short while.

And earlier on Monday, there was speculation on social media that the Springboks had lost the top of the the Web Ellis trophy lid after several photos were taken of members of the team holding a lidless trophy up, although News24 has since reported they can “confirm the lid is back on the trophy” as of the tour bus reaching Cape Town.

It was reported that SA Rugby insured the Webb Ellis Cup for R570,000 ahead of the tour.

The bus briefly broke down near Langa, with the part of the highway on which it was stationary becoming an impromptu stop on the tour, with fans gathering at a bridge nearby to have a look and others approaching the vehicle to obtain autographs.

Following the bus getting back on the road, the team was met with fanfare in Langa.

Earlier, the bus made its way to the Cape Town CBD, where those who showed up to meet the Bokke at the Cape Town City Hall included Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato who addressed the crowd, congratulating the team.

“We thank you very much, for what you have done for the country and Cape Town. We thank you for real unification,” he said.

What happened to the lid of the #RugbyWorldCup trophy @Springboks — Jacques Cupido (@jacquescupido12) November 11, 2019

Where is the trophy lid? — McGee (@Ndlelantle3) November 10, 2019

Sad strories doesn't come 2 n End .So apparently the @Springboks visited KwaMashu 2 show off and the "Webb Ellis Trophy Lid" gone missing.. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/p66aHtUjk2 — Sam_Ncalane (@Samkelo17773548) November 10, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

