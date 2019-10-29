Outrage as Totalsports removes Eben Etzebeth posters ahead of Rugby WC final

Sports retail chain Totalsports has removed posters of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth from 300 stores.

The chain, which is part of the Foschini group, appears to be reacting to some kind of controversy or outcry.

“The media controversy surrounding Eben Etzebeth has been felt in our stores. As a brand, we don’t do controversies, we do sport. We made the decision to remove his poster. Without taking sides/passing judgement, we wanted to ensure all our customers feel comfortable in our stores,” they said in a statement on Twitter.

However, any attempt to avoid outrage appears to have backfired, as the decision to take the posters down has itself caused an outcry from Springboks supporters who feel Etzebeth should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

A storm is in the process of brewing online, with a growing amount of social media users saying they will no longer support the brand.

Four criminal charges are being investigated against Etzebeth, though the National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape confirmed early in October that they had sent the docket back to the police for further investigation.

Two people alleged they were assaulted and two others said they were racially abused by the Springbok outside a pub in Langebaan.

It is alleged Etzebeth and a large group of friends reportedly used a racially loaded word against two people in a pub in Langebaan after ostensibly being harassed by a group of people at a nearby table who taunted him, allegedly saying he was a “shitty rugby player”.

Two men who alleged they were pistol-whipped along with two others who were allegedly racially abused by are seeking compensation totalling more than R1 million, according to Buang Jones of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which is representing the complainants in their Equality Court case.

In a twist, Etzebeth said he would be taking the SAHRC to court because of its decision to summarily stop its investigation into his alleged involvement in several racial incidents in Langebaan and rather immediately charge him in the Equality Court.

According to Netwerk24, the Springbok lock’s legal representatives submitted papers to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg applying for the charges to be set aside due to the commission’s “illegal” action against him.

This is ridiculous. My family and I will not support totalsports again. We have many alternatives. Yes if Eben is proven guilty then it's understandable — Zayd Manjoo (@zaydmanjoo) October 29, 2019

Guess Totalsports and all staff won't watch the final game aswell because Eben is playing? What if he is really innocent? This not jumping the gun a bit? — André de Beer (@AndredeBeer) October 29, 2019

@TotalsportsSA Due to the controversy surrounding Totalsports decision to remove Etzebeths poster, me, my family and friends have decided to walk past your stores and not to support you ever again. Im sure you will get support from your marijuana smoking gangster type clients. — Andre du Toit (@adutoit1968) October 29, 2019

You are nothing short of pathetic! Guilty by totalsports! May your sales continue to plummet! You are a disgusting company! The country is behind the boks! ???? — vanessa Liebenberg (@vanessaliebenb) October 29, 2019

As usual, 98% of those condemning #totalsports are white! and claiming innocent until guilty which they never applied to certain people wen calling for their heads. #EbenEtzebeth is a vile #racist, one by one they will fall. — Olagada (@Olagada1) October 29, 2019

Can't agree more. Totalsports are adding to the controversy especially with the World Cup in the balance.

Ask Spur about acting on a controversial move. Perhaps they have some advice to give? https://t.co/j32LmiG8at — Eric Suddaby (@EricRicaby) October 29, 2019

Hi folks The Foschini Group owns the following stores: Totalsports

Sportscene

Fabiani

Markham

Foschini Please reply to this tweet with other store options where people can spend their hard earned cash instead of with this particular company. #BoycottTotalsports #BoycottTFG — Jonathan Witt (@Jonathan_Witt) October 29, 2019

The CEO of Foschini, the Totalsports holding company, Anthony Thunström might be many bad things. As a person, I don’t buy from pricks, I support due process. I’ve made the decision to remove my money from his stores. Without taking sides/passing judgement, just being moral. https://t.co/HAh5VjtZx5 — Jonathan Witt (@Jonathan_Witt) October 29, 2019

Just another example of a company pandering to fake outrage. I will not be supporting weak sauce companies that assumes guilt before a court has made a decision. Will get my Adidas merch from somewhere else from now on. Well done @TotalsportsSA https://t.co/6G8ENIcnPC — Renaldo "Ngamla" Gouws ???????? (@RenaldoGouws) October 29, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

