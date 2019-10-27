Lesufi wants DStv to hand over rugby rights to SABC so not only ‘privileged few’ can watch #RSAvWAL

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi took to Twitter on Sunday morning to ask satellite service DStv to “please provide” national broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) “the rights to broadcast” today’s Rugby World Cup match, which sees the Springboks face Wales.

This, according to Lesufi, would enable “the country” and not just “the privileged few” to follow the national rugby team.

It was reported in September that the SABC first could not reach an agreement regarding rights for the tournament, but later was given the rights to broadcast “select” matches, but only on the radio.

SABC radio stations Radio Sonder Grense (RSG) and Radio 2000 are carrying the live commentary of today’s semi-final and the final, while Umhlobo Wenene will provide updates during the match.

Broadcasting the entire tournament on television would have cost the broadcaster R400 million, amid a dire financial situation and crippling debt the SABC faces, despite having received the first instalment of a R3.2 billion government bailout.

For the sake of all South Africans, for today and the final, can @DStv please provide the @SPORTATSABC the rights to broadcast the #RSAvWAL so that the country not the privileged few can follow the @Springboks. Ka kopo hle ???????? @robertmarawa @NathiMthethwaSA @Stellarated — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 27, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.