Lesufi wants DStv to hand over rugby rights to SABC so not only ‘privileged few’ can watch #RSAvWAL

SABC was unable to acquire the rights for the tournament, which would have cost R400m.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi took to Twitter on Sunday morning to ask satellite service DStv to “please provide” national broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) “the rights to broadcast” today’s Rugby World Cup match, which sees the Springboks face Wales.

This, according to Lesufi, would enable “the country” and not just “the privileged few” to follow the national rugby team.

It was reported in September that the SABC first could not reach an agreement regarding rights for the tournament, but later was given the rights to broadcast “select” matches, but only on the radio.

SABC radio stations Radio Sonder Grense (RSG) and Radio 2000 are carrying the live commentary of today’s semi-final and the final, while Umhlobo Wenene will provide updates during the match.

Broadcasting the entire tournament on television would have cost the broadcaster R400 million, amid a dire financial situation and crippling debt the SABC faces, despite having received the first instalment of a R3.2 billion government bailout.

