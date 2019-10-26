WATCH: ‘Book my ticket’, I am coming to lift that trophy with you, Ramaphosa tells Kolisi

President Cyril Ramaphosa posted a video clip of him speaking on a video call to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

The call sees the president show support for the team, expressing his pride as well as his belief that we can win the Rugby World Cup for the third time, with the last triumph in 2007.

“I must tell you that I’m so proud of you, yourself personally. I’m very proud of the team as well, you guys have done extremely well,” Ramaphosa said.

“I now know I don’t have to come and play any role in the squad, I could have wanted to help but I didn’t need to help,” he continued.

“I just want to wish you very well for the semi-final, and i know that you will do extremely well, you have 57 million South Africans standing behind you.”

Kolisi can then be seen responding: “Thank you sir, I really appreciate the call and the support, it really means a lot to us on the team, and ja we’ll do our best tomorrow to make you guys proud like we have been and hopefully see you in the final.”

This appeared to inspire Ramaphosa, who exclaimed: “I am coming to the final, I am coming to lift that trophy with you, so make sure that you book my ticket to the final, I’m going to be there.”

The president posted the video alongside the following caption:

“The last time South Africa won the Rugby World Cup was in 2007, winning 15-6 against England. We may just have an opportunity to do it again. Earlier I spoke to Siya and assured him and the team of our unwavering support ahead of the semis against Wales. Best wishes to our boys,” he tweeted.

The Springboks’ chances of winning the World Cup have increased significantly, following England ending New Zealand’s eight-year reign as champions with a superb 19-7 semifinal win in Yokohama on Saturday.

As the president points out, last time we won was against England, who many would consider less of a threat to us than the All Blacks, who will now play the third-place playoff on Friday.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

