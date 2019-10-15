These are the reasons for Etzebeth taking the HRC to court

Eben Etzebeth is taking the Human Rights Commission (HRC) to court because of its decision to summarily stop its investigation into his alleged involvement in several racial incidents in Langebaan and rather immediately charge him in the Equality Court.

According to Netwerk24, the Springbok lock’s legal representatives submitted papers to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg applying for the charges to be set aside due to the commission’s “illegal” action against him.

Etzebeth refers to a meeting on August 29, where he and the Springboks’ player liaison, Eugene Henning, met with the commission to be advised of the “role of the HRC in relation to the complaint received”.

SA Rugby had subsequently said in a statement that “both parties expressed their satisfaction with the envisaged process going forward and concluded by describing the meeting as constructive”.

However, Etzebeth notes in his affidavit that the HRC has reneged on an agreement to let him give his version of events after the World Cup campaign.

“Instead, the HRC decided to immediately stop its investigation, informed the public of the legal steps being taken against me and also conducted an aggressive campaign against me in the media,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, he also makes mention of the commission’s legal head Buang Jones’ controversial statements at a community meeting on October 3.

“The HRC’s representatives have accused me of hate speech, assault and attempted murder. They told public forums that I should be in jail and that the commission would ‘ensure’ that ‘wouldn’t get away with it’.

“All these statements were made without a proper investigation having been conducted and the opportunity for me to give my version of events.”

Furthermore, Etzebeth states that he never made any racist remarks nor engaged in any form of assault.

The 27-year-old maintains he tried to intervene in several heated exchanges and “ran after one of [his] brothers” who apparently was threatening to get involved in a skirmish.

He also “confronted” an individual who threw a bottle at his car as well as a group of people who swore at his family.

Etzebeth insists he kept his emotions in check at all times and also accused the HRC of bowing to “political pressure”.

“The commission decided to make itself a complainant and avoid having to make any unpopular decisions. Instead of objectively and independently considering all angles of the case and taking a rational course of action, the HRC took sides.

“This dealt their ability to act independently in this matter a death knell.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.