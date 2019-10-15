WATCH: Ndlovu Youth Choir take the lead in Springbok support

South Africa’s now world-famous Ndlovu Youth Choir have taken the lead in supporting the Springboks in the playoff phase of their World Cup campaign by launching a special video of support.

With the support of Woolworths, the group of singing stars form the cornerstone of the message of encouragement and are joined by Springbok legend Victor Matfield, the unluckily injured prop Trevor Nyakane and families of the late 1995 Cup-winning heroes Chester Williams, Ruben Kruger and James Small.

The choir shot to fame with a magnificent run on the hit US reality show, America’s Got Talent.

Check out the special video here.

