Etzebeth ‘already drunk’ and ‘macho’ before yacht club fracas

Apparent eyewitness accounts of Eben Etzebeth’s unruly behaviour in Langebaan continue to pile up.

The Weekend Argus on Saturday quoted a resident from the Western Cape town who was present at the local yacht club when the Springbok lock and his party clashed with other patrons, saying he was “already drunk and aggressive”.

The anonymous individual’s recollection of events seems to be consistent with previous reports, which allege the row erupted when a coloured club member asked one of Etzebeth’s friends to remove his cap.

“The club’s rules state that you are not allowed to wear a cap inside the facility. Also, it is against the rules for a non-member to enter the club without being accompanied by a member. Eben and his friends are not members of the club,” the person told the publication.

“They were rude and were swearing at the coloured members. They were displaying macho behaviour. They approached the coloured members and that’s when the drama started.”

The Argus also stated it was in possession of footage of the alleged incident, where a man is seen demanding an apology from another individual, whose face is unclear.

Netwerk24 had earlier in the week reported that the Human Right Commission (HRC) would visit the yacht club to obtain “new video evidence that came to light”.

The HRC on Friday filed four applications in the Hopefield Magistrate’s Court, with the two complainants – Enver Wilsenach and Siyaad Smith – each seeking R1 million compensation for alleged assault against them.

Etzebeth has ten days to file an answering affidavit.

The HRC also said the magistrate would need to rule on whether the Equality Court is the appropriate forum to try the case.

Four criminal charges are also being investigated against Etzebeth, though the National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape earlier confirmed that they had sent the docket back to the police for further investigation.

This relates to an alleged incident that occurred later that night at a popular drinking hole in the town.

(Compiled by Heinz Schenk)

