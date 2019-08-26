WATCH: Etzebeth denies involvement in racial incident

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has dismissed allegations made on social media that he was involved in a racial incident at the weekend as “completely untrue and unfounded”.

A video on Facebook has been doing the rounds that supposedly intimates that the 27-year-old, who will be announced in the national team’s World Cup squad on Monday afternoon, assaulted and even pointed a gun at a homeless man in Langebaan.

Following enquires and outcries, Etzebeth posted a statement on the platform, stating: “I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love”.

He added that “multiple witnesses can corroborate” his innocence.

According to Netwerk24, sgt. Noloyiso Rwexana, provincial police spokesperson, confirmed that two groups were involved in the incident and that more than one individual was taken to hospital.

“The investigating officers have taken statements and no one has been arrested to date,” he said.

Social media users have not accused Etzebeth of actively taking part in the alleged assault, but rather not doing anything to stop the incident.

The video of the alleged incident is here:

N springbok wat nounog rasisties is. Jy behoord jou te skaam. Mens doeni dit nie. Posted by Grant Simon on Saturday, 24 August 2019

