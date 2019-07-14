James Small was found naked, unconscious at brothel – report

Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport has revealed that Springbok rugby legend James Small was discovered, naked and unconscious at The Harem club in Bedfordview, before being rushed to hospital on the night he passed away. The publication has reported that a judicial inquest has been opened into the circumstances surrounding 50-year-old Small’s death. Anonymous sources told Rapport that a woman arrived at around midnight at Life Bedford Gardens hospital with a man she said was a client of her club, calling staff to bring a hospital bed as he was too heavy to be placed in a wheelchair.

Nurses arrived to find a naked Small.

Small’s cause of death was reportedly a heart attack, but police will monitor the results of toxicology tests for further information.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo has confirmed that a judicial inquest will determine whether or not foul play was involved in Small’s death.

Small’s family have declined to comment.

According to the report, there was also a scuffle at the hospital following Small’s arrival following an argument between two men and the woman who had brought him to the hospital, which resulted in one of the men pulling a firearm. Security officers reportedly had to intervene.

Police were unsuccessful in unlocking Small’s cellphone to obtain information, but could reportedly see that three amounts of R1000 were withdrawn from Small’s bank account on the night of his death. A friend told police that Small had withdrawn the money himself.

The Harem in Bedfordview is a “gentleman’s club that caters for every need” and an “adult entertainment service”, according to its Facebook Page and website.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)