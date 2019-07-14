Wallabies prop robbed and injured in Sandton

Wallabies player Taniela Tupou has become one of South Africa’s latest crime victims.

The Australian national rugby team’s management on Sunday confirmed that the prop was subject to a “snatch and run” after the prop was robbed of his cellphone close to the Sandton Sun, the team hotel, on Saturday night.

Tupou initially thought a teammate had done so in jest before realising that he didn’t recognise the individual.

The 22-year-old sustained minor cuts to his arm after he ran after the assailant and tried to grab the phone back from the suspected getaway vehicle.

Police were called to the scene to take statements and believe the incident was the part of a series of thefts during the course of the evening.

Tupou told Rugby Australia’s official website that he’s feeling fine.

“Last night went out for dinner with the front rowers, it was just outside the hotel and I went back, someone came from behind and took my phone,” he said.

“I thought it was one of the boys so I looked back and he was wearing a hoodie and ran with my phone. I tried to chase after him, he got in the car and I got a bit of a cut but I’m fine. The only thing is I lost my phone but I can live with that.”

The Wallabies take on the Springboks at Ellis Park next weekend in a shortened Rugby Championship campaign.

