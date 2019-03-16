Two legendary foes reminisce

Humbled by the reception he received after setting foot on SA soil again, rugby legend Dan Carter admitted this week his dreams had started small.

The former All Black flyhalf was introduced by Mastercard, alongside Springbok legend Bryan Habana, as a brand ambassador for the World Cup in Japan in September.

“In 1987, with the first World Cup in New Zealand, I was only five years old,” the 37-year-old Carter recalled.

“From that time, a dream was started and I wanted to play for the All Blacks, and in 2003 that moment came about.

“Looking back, I’m grateful for what I’ve achieved, but the game is just so much bigger.”