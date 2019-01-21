WATCH: Former Springbok in court for stealing golf clubs

Earl Rose, a former Lions, Western Province and Springbok backline player, appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of theft.

The 35-year-old was bizarrely caught on CCTV last week at the Stellenbosch Golf Club, where him and another unidentified woman are allegedly seen brazenly nabbing two golf clubs worth R7000.

After the surveillance footage of Rose and the woman went viral, Rose decided to hand himself over to police at the weekend.

Earl Rose Exiting pic.twitter.com/Y0P594lBvz — Martin Leukes (@5d32a5ad583a4df) January 17, 2019

According to various reports, he told police that he doesn’t know the woman.

The case has been postponed till 18 February for further investigation.

Last week, the club’s general manager, Chris van der Merwe, told News24 that the two clubs – one of which was “dismanted” – were returned a day after the alleged incident, with “the man” who came to drop it off insisting that he wanted to leave it with a security guard instead of going to the lost and found room at the club.

