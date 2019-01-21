Naka now pondering suing hospitals

Naka Drotske is considering claiming damages from the two hospitals he was admitted to following an armed attack on him and his family.

According to Netwerk24, the former Springbok hooker’s legal representation has already issued attorney’s letters to the Netcare Montana hospital in Pretoria as well as Mediclinic Bloemfontein requesting copies of all medical reports and notes pertaining to his respective hospitalisations.

It’s understood that over 15 physicians and specialists were involved in the 47-year-old’s care.

Barbara Steenkamp, Mediclinic Bloemfontein’s spokesperson, confirmed the receipt of the correspondence.

Drotske is apparently particularly concerned about the rationale behind his first discharge from Netcare Montana, where doctors felt he had recovered sufficiently from arm, chest and stomach wounds after seven days.

But he experienced dizziness upon his return home to Bloemfontein and re-admitted for a blood transfusion.

Drotske became critically ill with a lung infection and suffered cardiac arrest twice.

Meanwhile, the Centurion Rekord reports that the accomplished provincial and Super Rugby coach is recovering well.

“Naka is doing much better now,” Ian Cameron, head of AfriForum’s community safety forum, told the publication.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police are not communicating with the Drotskés,” said Cameron.

“They don’t seem to be making any progress in the case.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.