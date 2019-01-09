Kolisi must shut up about race, says parliamentary chairperson

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation, Beauty Dlulane, has defended racial quotas in South African sport and called Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s comments on the matter “unfortunate”.

“Transformation in our country has to happen. Quotas in un-transforming sport codes [sic], especially rugby at national level, are a way of enforcing it,” Dlulane said.

“If some sectors resist being part of the new South Africa, as seen in some sporting codes such as rugby and cricket at national level, then the committee supports the use of the quota system. This has no bearing on competence.”

In a comment which has been met with some controversy so far on social media, Dlulane also said sportspeople such as Kolisi should not voice opinions on racial matters.

“Their opinions might be interpreted as being insensitive to the realities of our country. South Africa is a diverse nation. Transformation is government policy and will remain so for as long as necessary,” Dlulane said.

Some have reacted critically to this comment.

One user also brought up the fact that Dlulane pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud in 2006.

She was one of 14 ANC MPs fingered for involvement in “travelgate”, a scandal over the abuse of travel vouchers.

She admitted to having illegally received mileage benefits to the tune of R289,000, the highest amount of any of the accused.

Beauty Dlulane has it completely the wrong way round. It is not sports personalities who should refrain from commenting on race issues, it is politicians who should refrain from commenting on the lived experience of sports personalities. https://t.co/K29ytvGEdH via @Sport24News — Jacques Maree (@JacquesMaree73) January 9, 2019

"Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation, Beauty Dlulane, has cautioned sports personalities on commenting on race issues" Indeed, we would hate our sports people to have thoughts and brains.

What is this world coming to? — Jon Gericke (@JonGericke) January 9, 2019

This is the same Beauty Dlulane that pleaded guilty to one count of fraud of R289,000!!!! — Jon Gericke (@JonGericke) January 9, 2019

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport & Recreation issued a statement on Siya Kolisi. Dlulane said "the view attributed to Mr Kolisi is unfortunate and cautioned against sport personalities commenting on race issues."

Surely freedom of speech & debate important. — Katharine Child (@katjanechild) January 9, 2019

The reason given for saying Kolisi & other sports celebs can't comment on race is:

“Their opinions might be interpreted as being insensitive to the realities of our country. SA is a diverse nation." Why can't people debate without telling those they disagree with to keep quiet? — Katharine Child (@katjanechild) January 9, 2019

By all means disagree with Kolisi and say why – but telling him to keep quiet is silly. Section 16 of Constitution allows us freedom of speech and ideas – and allows parliament to argue why Kolisi, in their opinion, is very wrong without telling him to not speak. — Katharine Child (@katjanechild) January 9, 2019

I think they're mostly upset that it exposes their own failures when it comes to real transformation. — Stuart Thomas (@Stu_Thom4s) January 9, 2019

This follows Kolisi’s comments that former president Nelson Mandela would not have agreed with the rugby race quotas, which drew widespread criticism on social media.

Speaking to a Japanese news agency, Kolisi said: “I don’t think he [Mandela] would have supported that [quotas], but I don’t know him.

“I would not want to be picked because of my skin colour because that surely would not be good for the team, and the guys around you would know.

“You should not put a number on stuff like that.

“If you want to talk about transformation, you have got to start there (grassroots level).

“Imagine if I had not gone to an English (high) school. I would not have eaten properly, I would not have grown properly.

“Maybe in the Currie Cup (domestic championship) you can try guys out and push people in and see how they do.

“But you cannot just (pick someone in the Springbok side because of his colour). In South Africa it is tough, because we want results and transformation.”

