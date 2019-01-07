 
Rugby 7.1.2019 06:05 pm

Mngxitama wants to ‘have a beer’ with ‘brother’ Kolisi

Sport Staff
Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama briefs media at BLF Head Office in Johannesburg, 11 November 2018, on why BLF calls for 5 Whites for every 1 Black life and an announcement of steps to be taken to ensure self defence. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

The BLF leader adopts a surprisingly measured approach to the Springbok captain’s controversial quota comment, but much of Twitter is outraged.

In a somewhat surprisingly restrained tone, Andile Mngxitama has offered Springbok captain Siya Kolisi the opportunity to “have a beer” with him following the flanker’s controversial comments on transformation at the weekend.

Kolisi told a Japanese news outlet that he believed late President Nelson Mandela wouldn’t have supported quotas and also expressed his belief that true transformation should exhibit a bottom-up approach.

“You shouldn’t put a number on stuff like that. If you want to talk about transformation, you have got to start there (at a grassroots level). Imagine I hadn’t gone to an English school. I wouldn’t have eaten properly, I wouldn’t have grown properly and I wouldn’t have had the preparation that the other boys did,” he said.

The Black Land First Leader doesn’t agree with the Bok skipper, but seems more than willing to have a constructive conversation with him on the matter.

Rather unsurprisingly though, many Twitter users weren’t as measured.

One user even went as far as questioning Kolisi’s ability as a rugby player.

But there was some support.

