 
Rugby 31.12.2018 02:19 pm

Sale tie down De Klerk till 2023

AFP
Staying put: South Africa's Faf De Klerk has signed an extended deal with the Sale Sharks till 2023. AFP/Marty MELVILLE

Staying put: South Africa's Faf De Klerk has signed an extended deal with the Sale Sharks till 2023. AFP/Marty MELVILLE

World Player of the Year nominee Faf De Klerk committed his future to Sale Sharks by signing an extended contract to 2023, the English club announced on Monday.

The South African has shone for club and country since joining Sale at the start of the 2017-18 season.

“It’s humbling to know a club wants to extend your contract, even though you still have more than a year left on your current one!” De Klerk said in a club statement.

“I would not have re-signed if I did not enjoy it here in the north west and really do believe in what we are trying to achieve here at Sale.”

The scrum half scored 97 points in 25 appearances in his first season in England leading to a call up to the Springboks squad for the 2018 summer test series against England in South Africa.

De Klerk put in three exceptional performances in a 2-1 Springbok series win and also played his part in a notable victory over New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.

“I am delighted that Faf has agreed to extend his contract with us,” said Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond.

“Sale Sharks have had some fantastic players throughout the professional era, there are too many to mention, but Faf is one of a few truly world class players who have been at the club.

“His ability, attitude and enthusiasm are second to none and are a testament to professional he is.”

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 5 ORAVAR

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 3 THRONG

RACE MEETING

29 December 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.