; The Willemse conundrum will remain in 2019 – The Citizen
 
Rugby 18.12.2018 10:27 am

The Willemse conundrum will remain in 2019

Sport Staff
Damian Willemse of South Africa during the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium on November 03, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Damian Willemse of South Africa during the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium on November 03, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

It seems the gifted Stormers and Springboks playmaker might still be subjected to a selection merry-go-round.

One of 2018’s biggest talking points in local rugby will remain big in 2019 too: where will Damian Willemse play?

The gifted 20-year-old playmaker impressed for much of this year’s Super Rugby campaign by coping well with the demands of being the Stormers’ first-choice flyhalf.

But the second part of his year was dominated by his various coaches deploying him in different positions, with mixed results.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, however, has reiterated on numerous occasions that Willemse’s immediate international future is at fullback.

And by all accounts, the youngster is keen to don the No 15 jersey.

Yet it’s no guarantee he’ll play there consistently for the Stormers next year.

“He’s quite keen to give fullback a crack, but the team will come first and whatever position we need him at, we will play him,” said franchise coach Robbie Fleck.

While it sounds rather counterproductive, Willemse has been briefed on that fact.

“He understands that. He’s a wonderfully talented player and it’s our responsibility as the Stormers and as coaches to look after him and develop him.”

Fleck noted that the Stormers will need to balance national interest with their own needs for the tournament, though that might prove tough at times.

“We’ll try and help out SA Rugby as much as we can, but it will be ‘Stormers first’, and the players understand that,” he said.

“I thought Damian had a wonderful season last season at flyhalf, but with Jean-Luc du Plessis coming back to full fitness at flyhalf and with the success of Josh Stander at Currie Cup level, there is healthy competition.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Struggling WP off the hook for alleged discrimination 29.11.2018
Rassie: We’re not messing around with Willemse’s future 26.10.2018
Willemse’s unexpected move to 12 is to ‘protect’ him 25.10.2018

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 12 FICTITIOUS

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 5 SAND PRINCESS

RACE MEETING

8 December 2018 THE VAAL

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.