Another Springbok star falls to big overseas money

South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth and New Zealand winger Nehe Milner-Skudder will join Toulon at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the club’s president Mourad Boudjellal announced on Thursday.

Etzebeth, who has 75 Springboks caps, has signed a two-year deal with the Top 14 outfit and 2015 World Cup winner Milner-Skudder will feature for the side for three seasons.

The 27-year-old lock has been a talisman in the South African pack since his debut as a 20-year-old in 2012.

In fact, given the current market conditions, it’s a bit of a wonder that Etzebeth hasn’t been tempted earlier.

And, according to French publication Minute Sports, Toulon are offering an eye-watering amount of money – a yearly salary in excess of a million Euros.

That is approximately R17 million!

Etzebeth will have a fair amount of South African teammates in Marcel van der Merwe, Juandre Kruger, Jacques Potgieter and JP Pietersen.

