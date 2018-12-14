; Another Springbok star falls to big overseas money – The Citizen
 
Another Springbok star falls to big overseas money

Sport Staff and AFP
Eben Etzebeth during the Springbok Open Training Session and Fan Engagement at Florida Park, Ravensmead on August 06, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

But given the amount of money French club Toulon is offering Eben Etzebeth, you can’t really blame him…

South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth and New Zealand winger Nehe Milner-Skudder will join Toulon at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the club’s president Mourad Boudjellal announced on Thursday.

Etzebeth, who has 75 Springboks caps, has signed a two-year deal with the Top 14 outfit and 2015 World Cup winner Milner-Skudder will feature for the side for three seasons.

The 27-year-old lock has been a talisman in the South African pack since his debut as a 20-year-old in 2012.

In fact, given the current market conditions, it’s a bit of a wonder that Etzebeth hasn’t been tempted earlier.

And, according to French publication Minute Sports, Toulon are offering an eye-watering amount of money – a yearly salary in excess of a million Euros.

That is approximately R17 million!

Etzebeth will have a fair amount of South African teammates in Marcel van der Merwe, Juandre Kruger, Jacques Potgieter and JP Pietersen.

