WATCH: Willemse maintains he was subjected to racism

Ashwin Willemse has broken his silence since his much-publicised walkout during a live rugby broadcast in May.

In an interview with eNCA on Thursday, the former Springbok wing reiterates that he believes he was subjected to racism as a SuperSport pundit.

On Wednesday, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) published terms of reference of a public inquiry into the saga.

ALSO READ: SAHRC to investigate racism at SuperSport in wake of Willemse saga

Willemse had accused fellow panellists Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of being “patronising” and “undermining me”.

“I fundamentally believe that this issue was rooted in racism. And I would like this to be dealt with at an appropriate forum, or appropriate manner,” he told the broadcaster.

“My confidence stems not from necessarily my position or the situation but it stems from the foundation of our liberation as a democratic, non-sexist, non-racist society equal in opportunities for all South Africans.”

SuperSport, despite its own independent investigation absolving itself, confirmed to Sport24 that it has “cooperated fully” with the SAHRC.

Advocate Vincent Maleka, who presided over the investigation, had recommended that the Commission be approached.

The inquiry will commence at the end of February.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.