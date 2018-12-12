; Drotske’s condition worsens as family asks to ‘please pray’ – The Citizen
 
Rugby 12.12.2018 03:12 pm

Drotske’s condition worsens as family asks to ‘please pray’

Sport Staff
Former Cheetahs coach Naka Drotske. Picture: Gallo Images

The former Springbok hooker was shot three times during an armed robbery in Pretoria late last month.

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske’s health has taken a turn for the worse.

In a fairly ominous Facebook message, his cousin, Steven, wrote on Wednesday afternoon that the 47-year-old is “fighting for his life” and is in a “critical condition in ICU”.

Drotske had been shot following an armed robbery on his brother’s smallholding just outside Pretoria at the end of last month.

“I truly believe Our Heavenly Father has got some bigger plans for him and his future,” the post stated further.

The former Cheetahs coach had been doing reasonably well following two surgeries and was discharged last Thursday to go and recover at home in Bloemfontein.

However, unconfirmed reports allege that Drotske has now contracted septicemia.

According to Netwerk24, Mediclinic Bloemfontein’s spokesperson, Barbara Steenkamp, confirmed that he had been admitted at around 23:00 on Tuesday night after feeling “dizzy”.

The news follows Afriforum questioning the police’s handling of the case, specifically citing ‘negligent’ evidence collection.

