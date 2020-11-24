Bjerregaard seeks to join Grace as only winners of the Alfred Dunhill double

Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard will seek to become only the second golfer in history to win both the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and its sister tournament the Alfred Dunhill Championship when he tees it up in the latter at Leopard Creek Golf Club from Thursday.

Bjerregaard won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews in Scotland in 2018 to claim his second European Tour title. A win at Leopard Creek will see him join South Africa’s Branden Grace as the only players to have ever won both of these titles. Grace achieved this in 2012 and 2014.

“They are two very special events in their own way, and played on very special courses. So of course I’m really excited about going to Leopard Creek, and hopefully I can join Branden in winning both of them,” said Bjerregaard.

The professionals’ appreciation for Leopard Creek as one of the most special tournament venues in world golf is universal, and Bjerregaard is no exception.

“Leopard Creek is so unique. I’ve never played a course quite like it. I’m always amazed when I’m there as to how Gary Player and Johann Rupert could even imagine a golf course like that in those surroundings. I think anyone that has ever had the privilege of playing Leopard Creek has been amazed standing on the 13th green (which overlooks the Kruger National Park). It’s pretty special putting with rhinos, elephants and crocodiles in the background.”

A victory at Leopard Creek would also be a first for Danish golf. Bjerregaard was the second Danish golfer to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but a Danish golfer has yet to triumph in the Alfred Dunhill Championship. The closest they have come is two runner-up finishes by Anders Hansen and Thorbjørn Olesen.

“Any win at Leopard Creek would be special. We’re so blessed to play such a unique course so it would obviously mean a lot to me,” said Bjerregaard.

Apart from a place in golf history, Bjerregaard has another incentive to come to South Africa.

“I can’t lie I love the food in South Africa. We always get treated so well in South Africa and I’ve met a lot of great people while being there. I’ve been on a few amazing safaris there and I try to go as much as I can. It’s always amazing seeing all these animals.”

